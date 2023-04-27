Two teenagers have been charged after allegedly carjacking a ride-share driver in Brampton on Thursday.

Peel Regional Police said two youths requested a ride through an app and were picked up in the area of Dixie Road and Queen Street. They then instructed the driver to take them to a nearby address.

When they arrived to their destination, the teenagers allegedly demanded the driver to exit the car, with one of them brandishing a knife.

The driver complied, and the two allegedly drove off with the vehicle, police said. The victim did not sustain physical injuries.

An investigation led to the suspects being apprehended and the vehicle is found.

Police said disguises and a weapon allegedly used during the carjacking were seized during the arrest.

A search warrant was also executed at a home connected to one of the suspects, and police said they located additional offence-related property there.

The suspects, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, have been charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent. They cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“As a result of the immediate and coordinated efforts of our members, these culprits were apprehended within minutes of the offence and an edged weapon [was] seized," Peel police Insp. Sean Brennan said in a news release on Thursday.

"Great teamwork to hold these culprits accountable for their actions.”

Police said the investigation remains active and further charges could be laid.

They are asking anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.