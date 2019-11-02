

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two teens have been arrested in connection with a series of “violent" robberies that occurred along a northeast Scarborough bus route, Toronto police say.

Investigators allege that two males followed people as they got off of a bus travelling along the Finch Avenue TTC bus route.

Police say once they were in a residential neighbourhood, the suspects would rob the victims of their personal items and flee the scene.

In one case, police say a victim was stabbed.

On the evening of Nov. 1, officers stopped a vehicle containing suspects believed to be involved in the robberies.

One of the suspects allegedly fled on foot and officers pursued.

During the chase, police say the suspect discarded a loaded semi-automatic Colt pistol and a search of the car uncovered an 11-inch serrated machete.

Two 16-year-old Toronto boys were subsequently arrested.

One of the teens is facing dozens of charges, including robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon, possession of cocaine, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The other teen has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor-vehicle and failing to comply with a recognizance.

They cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say they believe there are other victims who have not yet come forward and are asking anyone with additional information to contact investigators.