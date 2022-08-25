Niagara police have arrested two men from Toronto in connection with a so-called “grandparent scam,” in which an elderly man was defrauded of $9,000 in cash.

Police say that officers began an investigation on Monday after first learning of an alleged fraud that took place in the City of Welland.

They say that the complainant, a man in his 80s, had received a call from an individual claiming to be his grandchild. That individual suggested that they were in legal peril and handed the phone off to another man, who claimed to be a lawyer.

Police say that the lawyer asked the man for payment for “legal bills” and the man agreed to the request, later attending a local bank to withdraw cash.

That very same day a man claiming to be a courier came to his house and collected the money.

Police say that the complainant subsequently contacted investigators and advised them that he believed he was the victim of a fraud.

While officers were investigating the matter, it is alleged that the same suspects contacted the complainant and demanded another $10,000.

They attempted to pick up more money but were unsuccessful, according to police.

The duo was then arrested following a traffic stop in the area of Hwy. 406 and the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines.

Souleymane Camara, 24, and Enio Martins, 23, are both charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.

Police are releasing photos of both suspect as well as the 2007 Honda Civic allegedly used in the commission of the offences as they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

The suspects have both been released from custody pending a future court date.

“The investigation remains ongoing and has been assigned to detectives from the NRPS Central Fraud Unit,” police said in a news release.