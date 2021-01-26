Two women are dead and three others were injured after a major multi-vehicle crash that closed all lanes of the QEW in Burlington on Tuesday morning, local paramedics said.

The Ministry of Transportation said sometime before 6 a.m. Tuesday multiple cars collided on the ramp from Brant Street in Burlington to the Toronto-bound QEW.

“A motor vehicle crossed over from the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes where was a significant collision,” OPP Const. Kevin Westhead said.

Halton Paramedics told CP24 that two people were pronounced dead at the scene, one other person was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition and two others were taken to local hospitals.

Westhead said the two deaths involved women who were in the vehicle that crossed through a wide ditch separating westbound and eastbound lanes.

Their vehicle, believed to be a Mitsubishi, was mangled beyond recognition.

Police also later closed the Fort Erie-bound lanes at Guelph Line.

The OPP said that four vehicles were involved in the crash and the highway would remain closed for six to eight hours.

Westhead said the investigators were working to get as much of the investigation done as possible before an expected snowfall.