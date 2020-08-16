Two women have non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing in a Walmart parking lot in North York Saturday night, Toronto Police say.

It happened at around 11 p.m. outside of a Walmart located at Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Police said two women were attacked by four other women and were found with stab wounds.

Both females sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

There are no suspects in custody and the cause of the stabbing is unknown, police said.