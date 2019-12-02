

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Centerra Gold Inc. says two workers are missing after a "significant rock movement" at its Kumtor mine in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The company says the incident happened at the Lysii waste rock dump and that two employees working in the area did not report to the emergency gathering area.

Toronto-based Centerra says it has halted open pit mining operations and the mine plan is being re-evaluated, while rock processing from stockpiles continues.

Company CEO Scott Perry says the search continues for the workers in "very challenging circumstances."

An employee died while working at the ore conveyor at the Kumtor mine in 2016, and a vehicle mechanic at the mine was killed while inspecting a pickup truck in 2017.

Centerra's share price was down 18 per cent in midday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2019.