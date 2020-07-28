

Phil Tsekouras , CP24.com





A toddler has died after falling from a 14th-floor balcony or window in Toronto’s Jane and Finch neighborhood.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Driftwood Avenue and Yorkwoods Gate at 5:24 p.m. for a report that a child had fallen.

"We received a 9-1-1 call from a passerby who located a small child with what appeared to be very severe injuries," Toronto police Insp. Darren Aldrit told reporters.

Aldrit said that emergency crews arrived on scene and transported the two-year-old boy to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At around 7:40 p.m., Toronto police confirmed that the child died in hospital. Police say that the toddler's mother was with him in hospital when he died.

While early on in the investigation, Aldrit says that officers are canvassing the building as well as speaking to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Investigators say they are treating the incident as suspicious.