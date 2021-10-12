

Tim Ahmann and Dan Whitcomb;, Reuters





WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States will open its border with Canada to vaccinated Canadians starting in early November, three U.S. lawmakers said on Tuesday.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has confirmed the plans, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

The office of New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said the United States had decided to allow fully vaccinated travelers from Canada and Mexico to come into the United States for non-essential travel through all ports of entry.

Canada on Aug. 9 began allowing fully vaccinated U.S. visitors into the country for non-essential travel.

The border closures with Canada, which have been in place for 19 months to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, have hit border communities hard and U.S. lawmakers have been pushing the White House to lift restrictions since March 2020.

The White House announced on Sept. 20 that the United States would lift travel restrictions on fully vaccinated air travelers from 33 countries in early November including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Beech and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)