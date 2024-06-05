Ride-sharing and taxi companies say they are putting plans in place to prepare for what could be a massive influx in customers later this week if thousands of TTC employees walk off the job on Friday.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green previously stated that negotiations are expected to go “down to the wire” between the city and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113, the union representing TTC operators, collectors, maintenance workers, station staff, and other frontline TTC staff.

The union, which represents more than 11,000 TTC employees, has said workers will strike on Friday if a tentative agreement hasn’t been reached by Thursday night.

In anticipation of a strike, which would bring the city’s subway system, streetcars, and buses to a grinding halt, taxi and ride-sharing companies say they are bracing for a huge uptick in demand.

In a statement to CP24 on Wednesday, Uber called public transit a “critical part of the transportation mix” and urged both sides to reach a deal in order to avoid “the widespread disruption a strike would bring.”

“It is not reasonable to expect Uber to fill in the massive gap left by a transit strike,” the company’s statement read.

Uber said in the event of labour action, the company plans to offer incentives to drivers to increase the availability of trips, and will recommend riders try the “group ride” feature to increase carpool trips.

Uber said when the City of Vancouver experienced a transit strike in January, additional incentives for drivers led to a 70 per cent boost in the number of active drivers during a one-hour period during rush hour one morning.

The company said while surge pricing will still be in effect, they plan to put a “cap” on surge fares.

“Surge is a multiplier on the fare. If there is a strike, we would put a cap on the multiplier,” Uber said.

“It’s a multiplier because every trip request is different. Pricing is dependent on many factors including how far the trip is, the time it takes to get there, traffic, the product selected, how many drivers were on the road at that exact time in that area, and how many riders were requesting trips at that exact time, etc.”

Beck Taxi told CP24 on Wednesday that it will be operating at “full capacity” in the event of a transit strike on Friday.

“We will try our best to maintain service levels but we won’t be able to guarantee wait times,” a spokesperson told CP24.

They noted that while the city has given the company “the ability to surcharge,” it has “committed to not using that practice.”

“We will do our best to support TTC users as we see ourselves as complimentary to a healthy transit system and will be there when things are interrupted as we always are,” the statement continued.

The union has promised that Wheel-Trans service will continue even if workers walk off the job on Friday.

“We recognize the importance of the Wheel-Trans service to riders who are dependent on this important transportation service to get to and from their needs, including medical care, and therefore as an act of good faith, our members will continue to operate full Wheel-Trans services in the event of a strike/lockout,” a written statement from the union read.

ATU Local 113 President Marvin Alfred said earlier this week while the two sides remain at the bargaining table, not enough progress has been made to “avoid a strike.”

Green told CP24 Tuesday that the TTC will communicate any new information with members of the public as soon as possible.