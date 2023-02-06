Uber to once again offer shared rides through its Uber-X Share service
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 6, 2023 5:35AM EST
Uber says shared rides are coming back to its app with the launch of Uber-X Share this week.
The ride-hailing app says the service will also be available in Montreal and Vancouver.
Uber says it has been working to revamp the experience after pausing the Uber-Pool service in Toronto in 2020 due to the pandemic.