

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, Ont. - A tentative contract agreement has been reached aimed at ending an almost six-week strike at the Caesars Windsor casino.

Unifor Local 444 announced the agreement on Twitter early Thursday, but did not reveal any details.

About 2,300 workers walked off the job April 6 after rejecting an earlier tentative agreement.

The striking workers include dealers, cooks, housekeepers and janitors.

Wages and working conditions were the key issues in the dispute, which had prompted Caesars Windsor to postpone all hotel reservations and concerts through the end of May.

Unifor says the place and time of a ratification meeting will follow later and is asking members to stay on the picket lines until further notice.