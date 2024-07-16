The union representing thousands of LCBO workers and the Crown corporation will meet at the bargaining table on Wednesday for the first time since the historic strike began.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) confirmed that its bargaining team will present a plan to the LCBO, which it said will include its key demands of protecting jobs and hundreds of millions in public revenue.

“The team is going to the table in a position of power,” OPSEU said. “To get a deal and end this strike, LCBO management need to do their jobs and bargain in good faith.”

“When the team presents their plan, we’ll see if LCBO management is really working towards these shared interests for workers and everyone in Ontario,” the union added.

Wednesday will be the first time the two sides will try to negotiate a new contract after talks reach an impasse before the July 5 strike deadline.

More than 9,000 LCBO workers have been on the picket lines ever since, closing all retail stores across the province.

The union has said that the primary point of contention at the table is the Ford government’s expansion of alcohol sales in the province, specifically ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails. OPSEU has argued that the expansion would result in job losses and impact the $2.5 billion in revenue those products generate for public services every year.

Premier Ford has remained defiant on the matter, saying the alcohol expansion will move ahead and “that ship has sailed.” On Monday, the province announced that licensed grocery stores will be able to start selling RTDs as of July 18, accelerating the plan by two weeks.

In response to the announcement, OPSEU claimed that the “rush” to expand alcohol sales in the province will cost taxpayers more than $1 billion.

Meanwhile, in a video posted on Tuesday morning, LCBO president and CEO George Soleas said the strike did not need to happen and that the Crown corporation proposal has many “employee-focused offers,” including job security, wage increases, improved benefits and hundreds of full-time positions.

“But OPSEU walked away over where ready-to-drink beverages can be sold,” Soleas said.

“Let’s end this strike. OPSEU, it’s time to respond to the offer and join us at the table. We are all waiting.”

With files from Phil Tsekouras