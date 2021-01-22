A COVID-19 outbreak at Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton has resulted in at least 90 positive cases and the union that represents workers at the jail is now calling for a pause on the admission of new inmates.

OPSEU Local 234 President Peter Figliola, whose union represents correctional workers at the jail, tells CP24 that the Ministry of the Solicitor-General has said that there have been at least 20 positive cases among staff and at least 70 positive cases among inmates so far. He says that as recently as Tuesday, when an outbreak was first declared, there was only 20 combined cases.

He said that dozens of other staff members are also at home self-isolating.

Figliola says that given the size of the outbreak, the union wants there to be a pause on the admission of any new inmates for the time being.

In the meantime, Figliola says that asymptomatic workers at the facility are being tested for COVID-19.

The outbreak comes just weeks after another outbreak at Toronto South Detention Centre resulted in 61 positive cases. There were also 20 active cases at Thunder Bay Jail as of Tuesday.

CP24 has reached out to the Ministry of the Solicitor-General for comment but has not yet received a response.