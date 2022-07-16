Union Station being locked down after man critically injured in downtown shooting
Union Station is shown in this file photo. (Chris Fox/CP24.com)
Share:
Published Saturday, July 16, 2022 8:10PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 16, 2022 8:18PM EDT
Union Station is being locked down following a shooting that has left one person with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.
At around 7:50 p.m., Toronto police said they were responding to a shooting in the area of York Street and Bremner Boulevard in the Entertainment District.
Police said they subsequently located one man with life-threatening injuries.
Paramedics are also responding to the scene.
More to come…