

Chris Fox, CP24.com





TTC bus drivers are now being instructed by their union to limit the number of passengers on their vehicles to no more than 15 following reports of overcrowding on more than a dozen routes.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113, which represents roughly 12,000 TTC workers, sent out a memo on Thursday advising bus operators to limit the number of passengers they carry to 10 on regular buses and 15 on articulated buses.

The memo comes after the TTC added 85 additional buses to 15 busy routes on Wednesday morning in an effort to reduce crowding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ATU Local 113’s recommendation comes after ongoing overcrowding on some TTC bus routes, which goes against the guidelines coming from public health officials and political leaders,” ATU Local 113 President Carlos Santos said in the release. “We apologize for any inconvenience to the public. However, limiting the number of passengers on TTC buses will help ensure riders are practicing physical distancing by staying two metres away from each other.”

The TTC has seen its ridership decline by roughly 70 per cent during the pandemic but crowding has continued to persist on some of its bus routes.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green has previously told CP24 that the morning peak has moved up from 8 a.m. to prior to 7 a.m., likely due to shift workers in essential services making up a greater portion of the TTC’s ridership.

Green has said that the TTC is doing everything it can to reduce crowding but he has also called on riders to do their part by altering their travel times and commuting after 8 a.m. when possible.

“While the TTC has added buses to some busy routes, we think TTC management should be doing more to enforce physical distancing on the TTC,” Santos said in the memo to members. “For this reason, we are asking members to use their discretion by enforcing these passenger limits during the pandemic. It is important to know public transit is not exempt from physical distancing regulations. If you encounter any issues enforcing physical distancing on the job, ATU Local 113 will back you 100 per cent.”

The TTC has previously said that it has assigned 14 supervisors to “key positions throughout the system” in order to direct additional buses to “where they are needed most.”

They have also said that vehicles will bypass stops if too full.

They have, however, not taken additional steps to reduce the capacity on their vehicles. Brampton Transit, for example, has cut the number of people allowed on its buses at any one time in half.

“While we agree 10 to 15 customers is a reasonable number, we would rather operators continue to focus on moving our customers safely than on counting heads,” Green said in a statement provided to CP24 on Thursday afternoon . “We've worked with our incredible front line staff to identify bus routes that need extra attention and as of yesterday there are 15 routes getting additional vehicles to address the busiest spots and times of day. That has resulted in fewer customers per bus and the TTC continues to make even more improvements so that we can continue to delivery vitally important transit service safely while allowing for good physical distancing.”