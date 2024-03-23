Police are warning the public of a potentially fatal unknown substance mixed into a jar of peanut butter ingested by a dog at a park in Toronto.

Officers said they responded to a suspicious incident on Friday at approximately 7 p.m. in Taylor Creek Park, near Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road

While out for a walk, a dog located an “unknown substance” mixed into a peanut butter jar, which police deemed possibly “hazardous,” in a news release on Saturday.

Images released by police show a rectangular object and black specs in the peanut butter.

The dog swallowed some of the unknown substance and was taken to an animal hospital where they were treated and released.

Police warn the substance may be harmful or fatal if ingested, particularly to animals and children.

Anyone with information on a person or persons responsible for the unknown substance is asked to contact police.