A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed at St. George Subway Station late on Tuesday night, police say.

The 30-year-old victim was at St. George, which links subway lines 1 and 2, at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, talking to someone on the platform.

Another man approached him and stabbed him in the neck.

Toronto paramedics said he was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators say the attack was completely unprovoked.

Police say the suspect is a white male in his 20s, with short blond hair, a goatee and a neck tattoo.

He was last seen wearing a white bandana, blue shirt and black pants.

He fled the scene via Bedford Road.

Trains did not stop at the station for about an hour due to the incident.