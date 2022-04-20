'Unprovoked attack:' Man stabbed in neck at St. George Station
St. George Subway Station is shown on April 20, 2022 after a stabbing incident. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Published Wednesday, April 20, 2022 5:56AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 20, 2022 10:07AM EDT
A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed at St. George Subway Station late on Tuesday night, police say.
The 30-year-old victim was at St. George, which links subway lines 1 and 2, at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, talking to someone on the platform.
Another man approached him and stabbed him in the neck.
Toronto paramedics said he was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Investigators say the attack was completely unprovoked.
Police say the suspect is a white male in his 20s, with short blond hair, a goatee and a neck tattoo.
He was last seen wearing a white bandana, blue shirt and black pants.
He fled the scene via Bedford Road.
Trains did not stop at the station for about an hour due to the incident.