A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members arrived in Toronto’s east end to a significant police presence on Thursday but ultimately dispersed without incident a few hours later.

Yesterday, Toronto Police said they were made aware of an “unsanctioned event” being held by the motorcycle club today, with a large group of 800 to 1,000 motorcyclists participating in a procession starting in Newmarket and ending in Toronto.

The ride was held in honour of longtime Toronto Hells Angels member, Donny Peterson, who died at 74 of natural causes.

After departing Newmarket at around 11 a.m., the motorcycle riders headed south on the Don Valley Parkway before heading east on Lake Shore Boulevard East, and north on Carlaw Avenue.

The procession came to an end at around noon, at which point hundreds of bikers parked outside a storefront on Carlaw Avenue that is believed to be operated by the motorcycle club.

The bikers remained in the neighbourhood for several hours and were seen interacting amongst one another along Carlaw Avenue. Most of the bikers then departed in unison just before 3 p.m., heading both eastbound and westbound along Lake Shore Boulevard.

Carlaw Avenue was closed between Lakeshore Boulevard and Eastern Avenue to accommodate the gathering but reopened at around 3:30 p.m.

The procession downtown took place against the backdrop of a large police presence with dozens of uniformed officers on hand to control crowds.

A police command post was also set up nearby on Commisioners Street.

City of Toronto Spokesperson Brads Ross tells CP24 that the organizers of the event did apply for a permit on June 23 to stage a “farewell ride and celebration of life memorial." However, he said that the application was rejected because the event did not fall under one of four categories of events that the city issues street permits for - signature events, one day events, community events and sports events.

The event did go ahead anyway, unfolding mostly without incident.

Roads in the area were initially supposed to be closed until 7 p.m. but reoepened ahead of schedule, followiong the dispersal of most of the bikers.

This weekend, as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members are expected to gather for the club’s national motorcycle run in Whitby.

