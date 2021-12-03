York Region has confirmed its first positive case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in a child who recently travelled to southern Africa, according to the region’s top doctor.

Dr. Barry Pakes, York Region’s medical officer of health, told CTV News Barrie that a child under the age of 12 tested positive after travelling to southern Africa with a family member.

“That person has two household members who have also tested positive for COVID but the screen is not yet available for Omicron. So, you know, it looks like we probably have one confirmed and probably three in total cases of Omicron in York Region right now,” Pakes said on Friday.

Pakes confirmed that the child has not been vaccinated against the virus.

It is unknown if the two other individuals are vaccinated.

Public health officials expect to have the screening test of the two individuals “soon,” but could not provide a definitive date.

The three individuals are currently self-isolating at home.

Pakes said the region’s first confirmed case is “not surprising” after the emergence of the Omicron variant across the country this week.

“We've seen quite a few cases in Ontario and Canada and throughout the world, and they are travel-related. There's no evidence of any transmission within York Region,” he said.

Pakes said he believes there is no risk to the community.

This is the seventh confirmed case of the Omicron variant in Ontario after two cases were identified yesterday in Durham and Halton regions.

-With files from CTV News Barrie’s Craig Momney