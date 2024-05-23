

The Canadian Press





The University of Toronto, where students set up a pro-Palestinian encampment weeks ago, says it will not end any partnerships with Israeli universities as protesters have demanded.

But the university says it will form a working group to consider options for the disclosure and increased transparency of its investments.

University President Meric Gertler says the proposals, which the students have 24 hours to consider, are part of an offer made to representatives of the encampment that has been set up at the centre of the school's downtown campus since early May.

Gertler says the offer, which also includes students getting an opportunity to present their demands on divestment, is conditional on the encampment clearing and not resuming at any campus of the university.

Gertler says the encampment must end and says the university will take "further action" if an agreement with the protesters is not reached.

Students set up the encampment on May 2 to call on the university to cut its ties with Israel over the ongoing war in Gaza.

Protesters said they were joining students at other universities in Canada and the United states in setting up camps to call on their schools to disclose ties with the Israeli government, divest from Israeli companies and terminate partnerships with Israeli academic institutions that operated under parameters they opposed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2024.