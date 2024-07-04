

The Canadian Press





The University of Waterloo has launched a lawsuit against the participants of a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on campus, alleging the demonstration has harmed the school's reputation and damaged its property.

In a statement of claim filed last week, the university says it is seeking $1.5 million in damages for property repairs, operational disruptions, diminished property values and reputational harm stemming from the encampment that began on May 13.

The lawsuit names several individual protesters it says have identified themselves as representatives of the encampment, as well as unidentified people involved in the demonstration.

The university is also seeking an order to dismantle the encampment and allow police to arrest and remove people who refuse to leave.

Protesters denounced the lawsuit on social media, calling it an attempt to intimidate students with the possibility of hefty fines they cannot afford.

They say the legal action targets disenfranchised students, many of whom are grieving the loss of loved ones in Gaza.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.