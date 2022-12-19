Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca says his community is “horrified” after a mass shooting that left six people dead at a condo building Sunday night.

“It's just unspeakable to imagine that this has taken place here in our community,” Del Duca told reporters Monday morning. He said flags would fly at half-mast at all city buildings today.

He offered few details about the incident, but urged the community not to “speculate” about the tragedy.

“I would urge everyone to wait until York Regional Police has concluded their investigation and they provide their updates before we speculate,” he said.

Ontario's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and York Regional Police (YRP) continue to probe the mass shooting in Vaughan Sunday night that left six people, including the 73-year-old shooter, dead.

During the incident, the gunman shot six people. Five were killed, and one is now in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. That individual is expected to survive, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween told reporters at the scene late last night.

The suspect was also killed during an interaction with police, he said.

In a new release, the SIU confirmed that it is “investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 73-year-old man in Vaughan last night.”

According to the civilian agency, York Regional Police were called to a condo building in Vaughan for a “shooting in progress.”

The SIU said there was an “interaction” between an officer and the armed man at that location and an officer fired his gun and struck him.

“Paramedics were called and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the SIU said, noting five people were found dead inside the building.

At this point, four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. One subject official has been designated so far.

An autopsy is set to take place Tuesday.

MacSween said at about 7:20 p.m. last night police responded to an “active shooting call” at a condominium at 9325 Jane St., north of Rutherford Road.

“Once the officers arrived, they were met with a horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased,” he said, noting YRP’s homicide unit is doing a “parallel investigation” into the five fatal shootings that occurred prior to officers engaging with the suspect.

Currently, several officers from YRP remain at the scene, including members of the force’s emergency response unit, who “conducted a thorough search of the building to ensure there are no additional victims and that it’s safe,” YRP said in their release. Forensic identification officers are also on hand.

Members of YRP’s emergency response unit were also on hand Sunday evening to assist in clearing the buildings in the residential complex.

In a tweet posted at 1:18 a.m., police said the residents of those evacuated buildings “are now able to return to their homes.”

“We thank you for your patience and understanding while we worked to ensure safety and preserve evidence,” the force said.

MacSween said while it is unclear at this point what “drew this person here,” there is “no further threat to the community at this point.”

“Right now we just offer sincere condolences to the victims’ families. We're in the process right now of doing notifications to those families,” he said, adding for now he is unable to share any information about the victims.

Duty Insp. Const. Laura Nicolle, who also spoke with the media Sunday night at the scene, said the investigation is currently in its early stages.

Speaking with reporters, Del Duca offered condolences to the families of the victims for the “unspeakable” incident. He said he also spoke with Chief MacSween to express his support for the officers.

“I want to thank all of our brave first responders for the work that they did yesterday to secure what I know must have been a very difficult situation,” Del Duca said.

In a tweet, Ontario Premier Doug Ford also expressed his condolences for the families of the victims.

“I’m shocked and saddened by the tragic shooting in Vaughan last night,” Ford wrote. “All of Ontario is thinking of the victims of this senseless violence and the family and friends grieving their loss. Thank you to our first responders for bravely being on scene.”

Anyone who saw what happened or anyone with photos or video surveillance, cell phone video, or dashcam footage of the shooting is being urged to contact the SIU's lead investigators at 1-800-787-8529 or https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.

YRP said anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact the York Regional Police homicide unit at 1-288-876-5423, ext. 7865 or homicide@yrp.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.