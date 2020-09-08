York Regional Police say a woman who was pulled over for erratic driving in Vaughan was found to have open alcohol in her vehicle, a young child unbuckled in the back and another small child who had been left home alone.

Police received a 911 call about a suspected impaired driver shortly before 5 p.m. on Sept. 6. The caller told police that a sport utility vehicle was swerving all over Bathurst Street and striking the curb near Highway 7.

Officers located the vehicle and stopped it as it was westbound on Centre Street near Vaughan Boulevard in Thornhill.

Police said the driver of the vehicle showed signs of being impaired by alcohol and open cans of beer were allegedly found inside the SUV. Police also found a nine-year-old boy in the back seat who was not wearing a seatbelt.

Upon further investigation, officers found that the woman was on her way home where her three-year-old child had been left unattended.

Officers went to the home and found the child there alone but in good health.

The driver was taken into custody and the children were turned over to their father. The children’s aid society was also contacted and is now involved in an investigation.

The woman was taken into custody and transported to #4 District headquarters, where she failed a breath test.

Police said the 32-year-old Vaughan woman is now facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, 80 plus, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, criminal negligence, and abandoning a child under 10 years.

Police are not naming the woman in order to protect the identity of the children.