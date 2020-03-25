

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The City of Vaughan will close all facilities within its parks, including playgrounds, as it works to limit the spread of COVID-19 within the community.

The measures takes effect immediately and will cover sports fields, tennis courts, dog parks and all other facilities located within parks.

The more restrictive measure comes after city officials warned residents to avoid playgrounds on March 21 since their surfaces aren’t regularly disinfected.

“People were still gathering in bigger numbers than they should be and basically not respecting themselves and also the community so we needed to send a strong message that we don’t tolerate that kind of behaviour,” Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua told CP24 on Wednesday morning. “We are following the best science and knowledge that is available and trying to do our best at our level of government to reduce this transmission.”

Bevilacqua told CP24 that signage is being installed to notify residents about the closures.

He said that should residents still be seen using parks and playgrounds despite the closures, bylaw enforcement officers will be brought in to enforce the order.

“I think it is important that we begin to ramp up a little bit more on the discipline side because this is a serious time in our city that requires extraordinary measures,” he said. “Let’s not turn this into a crisis and then act. Let’s be proactive and do what we can given the powers we have here at the city.”

The City of Toronto has previously installed its signage at some of its playgrounds warning residents to respect social distancing guidelines, though it has not yet opted to close playgrounds.