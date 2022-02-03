York Regional Police have charged a 37-year-old Vaughan woman with impaired driving offences after an unbuckled child was found in a vehicle that was allegedly going at nearly double the speed limit.

According to police, a patrol noticed a vehicle going at 95 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone near Steeles Avenue and Thurman Road at around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 29.

“The officer stopped the vehicle for speeding and determined the driver was impaired,” police said in a news release Thursday. “A young child was located in the vehicle and found not to be wearing a seatbelt or otherwise safely restrained.”

In a video of the stop released by police, a vehicle is seen to be accelerating away from the cruiser. When pulled over, the driver tells the officer that she has had nothing at all to drink and was driving fast because she had never been in the area before.

“So I’m the problem, and you’re not?” she asks the officer after failing a breath test.

The officer then asks her to step out of the vehicle.

Police said no one was injured in the incident, including the six-year-old child in the back seat.

The driver has been charged with dangerous driving and 80 plus, police said Thursday.

The Children’s Aid Society has also been notified of the incident.

In their release, York Regional Police urged members of the public to call 911 if they suspect a driver is impaired.

“We consider these incidents life-threatening crimes in progress and will continue to respond to these calls,” police said.