Several homes in one Brampton neighbourhood were evacuated late Monday night after an alleged impaired driver drove their pick-up truck in between two homes and hit a gas line causing a gas leak.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the area of Denison Avenue and McLaughlin Road South.

The driver, who is now in police custody for impaired driving, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.