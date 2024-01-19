A victim of an armed home invasion in Ajax escaped without injury after police say he barricaded himself inside a bathroom and contacted 911.

Investigators say it happened at a home on Lake Driveway East, near Lewin Crescent, at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 17.

According to police, a resident of the home was asleep in his bedroom when he heard a loud noise inside the house.

The man heard two suspects approaching his bedroom and was able to barricade himself inside a bathroom before calling 911, police said.

“The suspects made threats toward the victim with a firearm and caused significant property damage before leaving the residence,” Durham Regional Police said in a news release issued Friday.

Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance or dash cam footage, or information about this home invasion, to contact Det. MacKinnon of the West Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1905.

Anonymous information can also be provided to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.