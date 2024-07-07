One person is fighting for their life in hospital after being found with gunshots wounds inside an apartment building in Toronto's east end on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in the Leslieville neighbourhood, near Queen Street East and Booth Avenue, just west of Logan Avenue.

Toronto police said they were called to that area shortly after 3 p.m. for reports of a victim who was located inside an apartment building with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported one patient to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described by police as a 30-year-old Hispanic male with a heavy build and a pony tail. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants, and was riding an e-bike.

Queen is currently closed between Logan and McGee Street as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.