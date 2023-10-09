Victim in September Scarborough shooting identified as 21-year-old man from Toronto
Published Monday, October 9, 2023 4:51PM EDT
Toronto police have identified the victim of a shooting that took place in Scarborough at the end of September.
Police say they responded to the call for a shooting at approximately 11:17 p.m. on Sept. 24, in the area of Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street.
When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 8.
Police have identified the victim as Joshua Bernard-Reis, 21, of Toronto.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Toronto police.