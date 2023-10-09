Toronto police have identified the victim of a shooting that took place in Scarborough at the end of September.

Police say they responded to the call for a shooting at approximately 11:17 p.m. on Sept. 24, in the area of Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 8.

Police have identified the victim as Joshua Bernard-Reis, 21, of Toronto.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Toronto police.