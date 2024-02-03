A victim has been rushed to the hospital following a possible drive-by shooting in North York.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the Don Mills area, near Three Valley Drive and Groveland Crescent, west of Victoria Park Avenue and south of York Mills Road.

Police said that they received reports of gunshots heard and a vehicle speeding off.

At the scene, officers found a victim with gunshots wounds. They were rushed to the hospital via trauma run, police said.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they transported an adult male to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s and six feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing jeans and possible jean jacket.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-coloured, four-door sedan.

The investigtion is ongoing.

More to come. This is a developing story.