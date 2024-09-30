Victim stabbed during robbery in Scarborough, suspect outstanding
Published Monday, September 30, 2024 5:24PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 30, 2024 5:47PM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect after a victim was stabbed during a robbery in southeast Scarborough on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened near Midland and Eglinton avenues.
Toronto police said they were called to that area at 2:47p.m. for reports of a robbery where a victim sustained a stab wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.
Investigators believe that the suspect may have fled in a grey SUV.
A description for the suspect is, however, not available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.