Victim walks in to hospital 12 hours after being shot in downtown Toronto, say police
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Published Friday, March 29, 2024 9:36PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 29, 2024 9:38PM EDT
Police are asking anyone with information about a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the city’s downtown core to contact them.
The incident happened in the area of College Street and University Avenue at around 4:45 a.m.
Police said that a male attended a hospital about 12 hours later, just before 5 p.m.
The victim’s injuries are being described as non-life-threatening, they said.
Investigators do not have a description of the suspect(s) at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.