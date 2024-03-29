Police are asking anyone with information about a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the city’s downtown core to contact them.

The incident happened in the area of College Street and University Avenue at around 4:45 a.m.

Police said that a male attended a hospital about 12 hours later, just before 5 p.m.

The victim’s injuries are being described as non-life-threatening, they said.

Investigators do not have a description of the suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.