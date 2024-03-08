Toronto police are appealing for information after the victim of an overnight shooting in the Lawrence Heights area walked into hospital.

Police received a call about a shooting at 11:45 p.m. Thursday at a party which was taking place at an apartment in the area of Ranee Avenue and Varna Drive.

Officers arrived and could not locate a victim.

However the victim later walked into hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's not yet clear exactly where the shooting took place.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.