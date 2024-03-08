Victim walks into hospital after shooting call at party in Lawrence Heights
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Published Friday, March 8, 2024 7:33AM EST
Toronto police are appealing for information after the victim of an overnight shooting in the Lawrence Heights area walked into hospital.
Police received a call about a shooting at 11:45 p.m. Thursday at a party which was taking place at an apartment in the area of Ranee Avenue and Varna Drive.
Officers arrived and could not locate a victim.
However the victim later walked into hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It's not yet clear exactly where the shooting took place.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.