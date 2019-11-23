

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A driver has been charged with careless driving after allegedly hitting a cyclist at a Markham intersection on Thursday morning.

The cyclist was hit around 7:40 a.m., near Warden and 14th avenues, according to police.

A dashboard video taken from the car driving behind the suspect shows the alleged incident.

In the video, a Mercedes SUV is seen making a right turn on 14th Avenue and the cyclist is seen slowly starting to bike through the crosswalk.

When the SUV gets closer, the cyclist appears to put their hand up to the driver, almost inches away from the vehicle.

The car then appears in the video to hit the cyclist.

The cyclist is seen in the video bouncing off of their bike, onto the ground. The car appears to speed over the median, into the southbound lane driving the opposite direction into oncoming traffic.

The video ends with the cyclist attempting to pick themselves up off of the ground.

According to police, the driver of the suspect vehicle returned to the scene after the incident.

Police say the victim was close to, but not seriously injured.