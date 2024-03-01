York Regional Police are appealing for information after somebody opened fire on a home in King Township this week.

Police were called to Coppermine Court, near Highway 27 and Fairmont Ridge Trail, at around 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 27 for the sound of gunshots.

The homeowner told police that somebody had fired at their house, and officers subsequently found a vehicle in the driveway that was damaged by gunfire. A fragment from a bullet was also found nearby.

Video surveillance from the area captured a vehicle pulling up to the home slowly and stopping. A loud bang is then heard before the vehicle drives off.

According to police, the vehicle — described as a dark-coloured, older style SUV or Jeep — was also spotted in the area around 8 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Neighbourhood surveillance video from that time shows the vehicle driving by with two individuals then seen walking in the area. The same two individuals are seen walking back in the opposite direction a few minutes later. YRP told CP24.com that the two individuals were spotted exiting a vehicle that appears to be similar to the suspect vehicle in the shooting, and they are considered persons of interest.

No information has been provided about a possible motive.

Investigators say they are looking for video surveillance from the area or for anyone who may have captured dashcam video on the roads in the area at that time.

Police are asking anyone with information or video to reach out to investigators.