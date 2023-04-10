Traffic was a little slow moving on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton on Sunday morning but for once gridlock wasn’t to blame.

Instead, the culprit was a lone man on rollerblades travelling along the 90-kiloemtre-per hour highway with two police vehicles in pursuit.

The incident, which occurred at around 10 a.m., was captured on video and later posted to Facebook by Tiffany Davies.

It shows the man on rollerblades slowly travelling along the highway, while taking up an entire lane of traffic.

After roughly a minute, the man is then seen dashing across a median and heading in the opposite direction.

"The two police officers came onto the highway and then traffic came to a halt," Davies said in a message to CTVNews.ca on Monday. "I see an arm waving and then see the man rollerbladed out into the highway and the cruisers almost crashed into each other while trying to get him."

Davies and her partner were making their way westbound to Ancaster when they first spotted the man on rollerblades.

She said that at one point the person appeared to be "flipping off" the officers as they approached the Upper Wellington Street overpass on the expressway.

Hamilton police told CTVNews.ca that officers were eventually able to get the person “safely off the road” and that no charges were laid.

Davies, however, wa left with a strange Easter memory.

"Craziest thing I’ve ever seen," she told CTVNews.ca.