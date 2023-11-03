Changes are coming to the Rogers Centre.

Video footage taken on Friday using the CP24 chopper shows that construction is underway on a major overhaul of the 100-level of the stadium.

In the video, the inside of the stadium is almost unrecognizable as construction crews take over the playing area and begin to demolish the existing seating.

Earlier this year, the stadium announced plans for its second phase of renovations, which would include the full demolition of the 100-level seating bowl and changes to the clubhouse and player facilities.

Representatives for the stadium shared that new seats would be installed from foul pole to foul pole, with the aim of improving sightlines for concertgoers and baseball fans, as well as adding legroom, cup holders, adjustable armrests and handrails in every aisle.

“Our goal from the onset of renovations was to transform Rogers Centre from a stadium to a ballpark,” said team president Mark Shapiro in July. “By completely rebuilding the 100 level seating bowl, we are introducing an authentic ballpark viewing experience, with sightlines designed specifically for fans to enjoy Blue Jays baseball.”

The renovations follow similar changes to the Rogers Centre’s 500 level, which brought new seats, patios and party areas to the stadium.

They are expected to be complete prior to Opening Day.

With files from The Canadian Press