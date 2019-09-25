

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





York Regional Police have released surveillance footage of two suspects wanted in connection with the attempted arson of a tattoo shop in Woodbridge.

The incident occurred at the Piranha Tattoo Shop on Rutherford Road near Weston Road shortly after 3 a.m. on Sept. 6.

The video shows one suspect holding a jerry can and a bottle that police assume is for use as a Molotov cocktail. The other suspect in the video is shown holding a rock and attempting to break the front glass of the business. The suspect tries to break the glass twice but then walks away.

Police say that they are releasing the video in the hopes that someone in the community may identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441.