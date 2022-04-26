A 15-year-old male is in custody after two students were injured in a stabbing on the grounds of a Mississauga high school on Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers were called to St. Marcellinus Secondary School in the Courtneypark Drive and Mavis Road area, at 12:20 p.m. for reports of a disturbance on school property.

“Our officers were on scene in a matter of minutes and located a youth victim suffering from injuries consistent from either a knife or some form of edge weapon,” Const. Akhil Mooken told reporters at the scene.

A second victim approached first responders and said they were also injured during the altercation.

The victims, both 16 years old, were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mooken said there was an altercation that took place on a field adjacent to the school before the stabbing occurred.

“Whether or not it was a fight or an argument is still being determined, it’s still being investigated by our officers. But I assure you that they will determine that. There are numerous surveillance cameras, not only on this property but on adjacent buildings and schools,” Mooken said.

The suspect is not believed to be a student at the school, police said. No other suspects are being sought.

Video shows aftermath

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain somewhat unclear, however several witnesses who spoke with CTV News Toronto said that the suspect approached a group of students on the school’s soccer field during lunch and produced a knife.

A video obtained by the network shows the suspect clutching a knife just below his waistband immediately prior to the stabbing.

“We were just going to play some soccer at lunch and then this guy was just yelling and talking smack to all of us and then he walked onto our field,” Grade 11 student Narthan Doobay said. “He just started getting mad and pressing everybody. We were trying to diffuse the situation and get him to calm down and then he pulled out his knife.” .

Grade 10 student Jaton Horn told CTV News Toronto that he began filming the suspect after he saw the knife. But he said that the suspect slapped the phone out of his hands and then began swinging the knife, slashing one of the teen’s in the neck.

Another video obtained by the network shows some of the aftermath following the incident.

In it a group of students can be seen chasing an individual, believed to be the suspect, and eventually pushing him to the ground. At least one person is then seen kicking that individual while he is on the ground.

“We tried to get the knife out of his hand and then we just push him on the ground,” Doobay said. “His friends were just telling him to back away and he eventually leaves.”

St. Marcellinus was in lockdown for about one hour and Mississauga Secondary School, about 650 metres to the east, was in hold and secure mode for the same period of time.

Officers said the male suspect involved fled the scene.

At around 3:30 p.m., police tweeted that a 15-year-old suspect had been located and taken into custody, and that applicable charges will be laid.

It is unclear if the suspect is a student at the school.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.