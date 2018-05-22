

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries on Monday night after a group of people reportedly shot fireworks at each other in Christie Pits Park.

A video posted on Twitter appears to show a group of people repeatedly shooting fireworks at each other in the dark and the person who posted the video online said the footage was shot at the downtown park last night.

Paramedics said they were called to the park at around 9:41 p.m. Monday after receiving reports about fireworks being shot at bystanders.

A 14-year-old boy was transported from the scene to hospital to be treated for minor injuries, paramedics confirmed.

Toronto police said they received numerous calls about fireworks in the park but were not told that they were being shot at people. Police said fireworks are regularly set off on Victoria Day and they did not send any officers to respond.

It is not clear if police have seen the video or if they plan to investigate the incident further.