Commuters east of Toronto were met with a surprise Friday morning when a kangaroo was spotted hopping alongside the roadway.

A video shared by local lost pet group Team Chelsea showed the marsupial moving down Winchester Road, heading west from Harmony Road, in Oshawa, Ont. According to the group, the video was captured by one of its volunteers just before 7:45 a.m. on Friday.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said the kangaroo spotting was reported to them at approximately 7:40 a.m. Responding officers were unable to locate the animal and cleared the scene, they said.

CTV News has inquired with the Oshawa Zoo, the Toronto Zoo, and Jungle Cat World in Orono, Ont. on whether the marsupial belongs to any of the facilities.

Police say anyone who spots the kangaroo should not approach it and instead, should contact Team Chelsea at 905-666-4676. According to the group, at least 30 sightings have been reported since the video was shared.