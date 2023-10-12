The eastbound lanes of the Highway 401 Express from Allen to Avenue roads remain blocked following an early morning truck fire that was caught on video.

Dashcam footage, captured by a viewer and provided to CP24, shows a large, smoky fire.

Police said that the truck in question ignited after its driver collided with another transport in the centre lane.

The crash happened at shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said that no injuries have been reported.

Crews are now working to clean up the debris from the collision and the fire.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24.com that roadway is expected to reopen sometime this afternoon.

The collector lanes are not affected by this closure.