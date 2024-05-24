York Regional Police have released a video showing suspects in vehicles shooting at a cinema in Richmond Hill three separate times this past week.

Police say they have been called to the movie theatre located near East Beaver Creek and Highway 7 three times since May 17 for reports of shots fired.

The latest one happened Friday morning when an employee arrived for work and found the windows of the main entrance shattered, police said.

Video shared by police Friday shows a dark-coloured SUV with black rims pulling up in front of the cinema and a person in the rear passenger window then firing multiple shots in the direction of the entrance doors. The SUV drives away a short time later.

The video also included surveillance footage from the May 17 and 19 incidents.

Just before 10 p.m. on May 17, a white pickup truck with a black cargo bed cover is caught on camera driving toward the theatre and someone from the vehicle shoots at the entrance several times.

Two days later, around 9:23 p.m. on May 19, a red SUV with silver rims is seen driving by in front of the cinema, and a passenger fired several shots at the main entrance doors.

Police said no one was injured in the incidents. The motive behind the shootings is unknown.

Officers were also called to the theatre last January for a drive-by shooting. According to police, a cinema staff discovered windows that had been shot.

No suspect description has been released, and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has information about the incident to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7244 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.