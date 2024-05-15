Three suspects are facing charges in connection with jewelry store robberies at two Mississauga malls last week, including one that was captured on video, Peel Regional Police say.

According to police, on May 9, six suspects wearing disguises entered a jewelry store inside a Mississauga mall armed with hammers. The group, police allege, smashed several display cases and stole a large quantity of jewelry before fleeing the scene in a vehicle that was previously stolen in Toronto.

The following day, police were conducting patrols inside Square One Shopping Centre when another jewelry store was targeted by five suspects armed with hammers.

“They replicated the previous day's brazen robbery by smashing display cases and fleeing with high-value items,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Video of the incident, which was posted on social media, shows the suspects rummaging through the store as a woman who appears to be an employee stands behind a counter.

Police said three suspects were arrested following a brief foot pursuit with officers and mall security. Two other suspects managed to escaped, police said, and are currently outstanding.

The three suspects arrested at Square One are believed to be among the group of suspects responsible for the jewelry store robbery reported the day before, police said.

According to investigators, police have recovered a large amount of jewelry, in addition to some of the weapons used. The vehicle used to facilitate the robberies was also located and seized, police said.

None of the victims present during the incidents were physically injured, police noted.

The suspects, ages 17, 18, and 20, are each facing two counts of robbery, two counts of wearing a disguise with intent, and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, police said.

“This investigation remains ongoing, and police anticipate more charges could be laid,” the news release concluded.