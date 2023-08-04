New video has surfaced showing a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton that police say was caused by the driver of a stolen pickup truck.

The video, which appears to be from a surveillance camera of a nearby business, shows a number of stopped vehicles at the intersection of Airport Road and Clark Boulevard just after 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Suddenly, a pickup truck which police say was stolen crashes into the cars ahead at a high rate of speed as dust and debris fill the area.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, who police said caused the crash and fled the scene, is still outstanding.

“It is my understanding the pickup truck was the one that started the chain-reaction collision,” Const. Sarah Patten told reporters at the scene on Friday.

She said a passenger in the stolen vehicle was transported to hospital for treatment. He is now in custody but it is not clear what charges he will face.

The occupants of the other vehicles involved include a woman and two children, all of whom were transported to hospital in critical condition. Patten confirmed Friday that their injuries are now believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Two other males were also taken to hospital for minor injuries following the crash.

As well, officials confirmed a dog died in the crash.

Police have not released a description of the driver who fled the scene and Patten would not comment on when the vehicle was stolen.

The Major Collision Bureau is investigating the crash, police said.

With files from CTV Toronto's Alex Arsenych