A family in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood said their home was targeted by intruders for the second time in two years after suspects were captured on video crashing into a metal gate and stealing a luxury car from the property earlier this week.

Speaking to CP24 on Friday, Roya Barghian said her family’s Bentley was stolen by a group of suspects in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Barghian said a male suspect could be seen on camera jumping over the gate at the family’s property at around 12:30 p.m.

Surveillance footage shared with CP24 shows that a short time later, suspects in another vehicle quickly reversed into the gate to break it open.

“I know for sure the vehicle was locked,” Barghian said, adding that she believes the suspect had a coding device that allowed him to break into the Bentley and start the ignition.

“It took them less than three minutes to get into the car, start it up, and exit the property.”

Police confirmed to CP24 that a high-end vehicle was stolen from a property in the area and said that another stolen vehicle was used to breach a gate at the home during the auto theft.

Investigators said the case is “active and ongoing" but no arrests have been made at this time.

Barghian said this is not the first time her home has been targeted by intruders. She said her family reported a separate incident at the home about two years ago.

During an interview with CTV News Toronto back in December 2022, Sahar Barghian said a man waited outside their home for an hour and a half, claiming to know her father and asking for someone to open the gates.

She said her family made multiple calls to police but were informed of staffing shortages and told their call was not a priority.

Standing in front of the broken gate outside her home on Friday afternoon, Roya Barghian said the most recent incident has taken an toll on her family emotionally.

“I haven’t slept in three days,” Barghian said. “Break-ins and auto theft has become routine in this city.”