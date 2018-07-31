

Chris Fox, CP24.com





New video has surfaced of a brazen weekend robbery at a Malton jewelry store, in which a group of masked suspects used a minivan to smash through the front of the building before pointing a firearm at a woman working behind the counter.

The robbery took place at New Rana Jewellers on Airport Road near Derry Road just before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The video shows a red van repeatedly backing into the front of the building as terrified customers and employees seek shelter in the back of the store.

Three masked suspects, one of whom appeared to be armed with a gun, are then seen bursting into the store and smashing a number of display cases with hammers.

The suspects ultimately fled the store a short time later after the owner retrieved a large sword.

Speaking with CP24 on Tuesday, the store’s owner Baldev Manjania said that the suspects pointed a firearm at his wife, prompting him to run and get his sword.

He said that he “didn’t fear anything” at the time because he thought his wife was in danger.

“They showed the gun to my wife and he showed me the gun. Then I went inside to bring my sword out,” he said. “They took some jewelry and then they run out.”

Manjania said that he hopes to reopen his store this weekend but is scared, as the suspects remain outstanding.

He urged members of the public with any information about the robbery to come forward/

“If they are out in Toronto or anywhere they are dangerous,” he said.