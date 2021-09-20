Viewing parties go online during COVID-19 pandemic election day
A man casts his vote in the 2011 federal election in Toronto on May 2, 2011. (Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA - As the federal election gets underway today, a traditional form of viewing appears to be missing.
The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the number of viewing parties across the country.
Large indoor gatherings are less appealing -- if not off-limits -- due to the virus and the higher-than-average number of mail-in ballots means final results may not be announced tonight.
Some organizations have taken their viewing parties online.
A community centre in Calgary, for instance, is holding a "family-friendly" virtual party in an effort to allow interested viewers a chance to come together, while limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Party leaders made last-minute appeals in whirlwind tours of swing ridings on Sunday, in an effort to convince voters to buy into their version of what this vote is all about.