

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - As the federal election gets underway today, a traditional form of viewing appears to be missing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the number of viewing parties across the country.

Large indoor gatherings are less appealing -- if not off-limits -- due to the virus and the higher-than-average number of mail-in ballots means final results may not be announced tonight.

Some organizations have taken their viewing parties online.

A community centre in Calgary, for instance, is holding a "family-friendly" virtual party in an effort to allow interested viewers a chance to come together, while limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Party leaders made last-minute appeals in whirlwind tours of swing ridings on Sunday, in an effort to convince voters to buy into their version of what this vote is all about.