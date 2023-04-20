Volkswagen to get up to $13 billion from Ottawa to make EV batteries
In this Sept. 26, 2015 file photo a giant logo of the German car manufacturer Volkswagen is pictured on top of a company's factory building in Wolfsburg, Germany. (AP /Michael Sohn)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 20, 2023 1:03PM EDT
German auto giant Volkswagen has secured an exclusive contract with Canada worth more than $13 billion over the next 10 years to build an electric-vehicle battery plant in southern Ontario.
A federal government source with knowledge of the deal confirms the contract will include both an upfront capital investment of $700 million and, for the first time, production subsidies worth up to $13 billion over a decade.
More coming.