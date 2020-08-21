An employee at a Walmart Supercentre in Scarborough has tested positive for COVID-19, a few days after a worker at a McDonald’s inside the retail giant was infected with the virus.

In an email to CP24, a Walmart spokesperson confirmed that an associate at a supercentre at 1900 Eglinton Ave. E. “has recently tested positive for COVID-19.”

Walmart said the employee last worked at the store on Aug. 18.

“We are in contact with the associate and are keeping them in our thoughts. Everyone at Walmart wishes them a speedy recovery,” the spokesperson said.

Out of an abundance of caution, Walmart said employees who had close prolonged contact with the infected worker have been told to self-isolate at home.

Walmart said the store has since underdone a deep cleaning.

The store remains open to the public.

Walmart said it will continue with health and safety protocols to reduce the spread of the virus, including increased cleaning, wellness checks for all employees, limiting the amount of customers in the store, plexi-glass at registers and floor markings to allow for physical distancing.

The positive case comes after the McDonald’s inside the supercentre confirmed on Tuesday that an employee had contracted the virus.

The McDonald’s team member worked their last shift on Aug. 16 from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The restaurant was temporarily closed for cleaning but has since reopened on Tuesday morning.